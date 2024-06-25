CGN Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP)

CGN Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Free Report) by 28.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,367 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC owned 0.81% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 4,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 9,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 38,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 330,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,100,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BSMP traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.31. 4,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,465. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.83 and a 1 year high of $24.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.39.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a $0.0521 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

