CGN Advisors LLC Acquires 222 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

CGN Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42,439.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,628,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,085,000 after acquiring an additional 8,607,912 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316,251 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277,616 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,128,876,000. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,083,439,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

IVV stock traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $545.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,856,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,369,390. The firm has a market cap of $470.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $526.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $507.74. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $551.29.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.