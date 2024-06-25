CGN Advisors LLC Acquires 1,295 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

CGN Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,736 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth $29,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 3,598 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total transaction of $746,297.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,756.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 3,598 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total transaction of $746,297.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,756.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total value of $681,116.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,415,505.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,989 shares of company stock valued at $4,192,363 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VEEV shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $203.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com raised Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.95.

Veeva Systems Trading Up 1.0 %

Veeva Systems stock traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $186.65. The stock had a trading volume of 813,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,842. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.72 and a 12 month high of $236.90. The company has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.06, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $195.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.00.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $650.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.73 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Articles

