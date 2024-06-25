Centurion (CNT) Price Reaches $0.0006 on Top Exchanges

Centurion (CNT) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. One Centurion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Centurion has a market capitalization of $46,815.33 and approximately $7.45 worth of Centurion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Centurion has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Centurion Profile

Centurion’s total supply is 82,663,826 coins and its circulating supply is 77,663,825 coins. Centurion’s official Twitter account is @centurion_coin. Centurion’s official message board is medium.com/@centurioncoin. Centurion’s official website is centurionlab.info.

Buying and Selling Centurion

According to CryptoCompare, “Centurion (CNT) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate CNT through the process of mining. Centurion has a current supply of 82,663,825.857077 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Centurion is 0.00062681 USD and is down -2.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centurionlab.info.”

