Centuria Office REIT (ASX:COF) Announces Final Dividend of $0.03

Centuria Office REIT (ASX:COF – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th.
Centuria Office REIT Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.34, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.91.
About Centuria Office REIT
