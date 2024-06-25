Centuria Office REIT (ASX:COF) Announces Final Dividend of $0.03

Centuria Office REIT (ASX:COF – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.34, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.91.

About Centuria Office REIT

COF is Australia's largest ASX listed pure play office REIT and is included in the S&P/ASX300 Index. COF owns a portfolio of high quality office assets situated in core submarkets throughout Australia. COF is overseen by a hands-on, active manager and provides investors with income and the opportunity for capital growth from a pure play portfolio of high-quality Australian office assets.

