Central Valley Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Central Valley Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,536 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 4.6% of Central Valley Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Central Valley Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $8,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 772.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWF stock traded up $3.31 on Tuesday, reaching $363.77. 200,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,325,056. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $341.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $327.55. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $256.01 and a one year high of $368.90. The company has a market cap of $96.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

