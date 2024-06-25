Central Valley Advisors LLC Raises Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Central Valley Advisors LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 109.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,052 shares during the quarter. L3Harris Technologies accounts for about 1.3% of Central Valley Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Central Valley Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 96.5% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 178.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 26,190 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total transaction of $5,911,083.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,326 shares in the company, valued at $27,157,578.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 26,190 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total transaction of $5,911,083.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,326 shares in the company, valued at $27,157,578.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 25,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.45, for a total transaction of $5,561,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,766,518.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,898 shares of company stock valued at $18,558,167. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on LHX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.80.

Shares of NYSE LHX traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $223.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,423. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $42.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.71. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.25 and a 12 month high of $228.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.20.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 75.32%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

