Central Valley Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Central Valley Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,078 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Central Valley Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in AT&T by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.66. 10,018,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,679,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $133.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.12. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $18.73.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.54.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

