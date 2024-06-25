Central Valley Advisors LLC Invests $207,000 in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,757 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MU. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $769,372,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Micron Technology by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,383,628 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,182,608,000 after buying an additional 5,257,201 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Micron Technology by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,303,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,177,151,000 after buying an additional 2,852,688 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Micron Technology by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,541,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $387,585,000 after buying an additional 2,523,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 8,336.6% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,732,231 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $117,762,000 after buying an additional 1,753,262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 13,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total transaction of $1,572,396.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 260,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,981,985.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 13,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total transaction of $1,572,396.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 260,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,981,985.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.09, for a total transaction of $854,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 743,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,780,874.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 309,730 shares of company stock valued at $38,545,301 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Trading Up 0.7 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Micron Technology stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,894,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,755,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $155.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.27 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.80. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $157.54.

MU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.00.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

