Central Valley Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Central Valley Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 38.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,348 shares during the period. Central Valley Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYF. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Get iShares U.S. Financials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Performance

IYF stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.46. The company had a trading volume of 10,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,116. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $70.45 and a twelve month high of $96.85. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.49.

About iShares U.S. Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.