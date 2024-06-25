Central Valley Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Central Valley Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 167.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,921,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,894,973,000 after buying an additional 4,330,471 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,302,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,502,717,000 after purchasing an additional 235,037 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $852,288,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,931,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $528,877,000 after purchasing an additional 66,906 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,508,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $413,078,000 after purchasing an additional 168,959 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $276.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Argus cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.29.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD stock traded down $3.36 on Tuesday, hitting $267.54. 280,727 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,694,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $59.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.84. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.24 and a 1-year high of $307.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $257.13 and its 200 day moving average is $251.80.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.90%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

