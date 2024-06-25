Central Valley Advisors LLC Acquires 656 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Central Valley Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up approximately 0.9% of Central Valley Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Central Valley Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FI. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 88.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,899,000 after buying an additional 12,066 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 299,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,796,000 after purchasing an additional 11,612 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 67.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 69.0% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 16,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 75.8% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FI has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.44.

Fiserv Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:FI traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $149.34. The stock had a trading volume of 513,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,487,256. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $109.11 and a one year high of $159.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $87.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.66 and its 200-day moving average is $146.75.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,329.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total value of $3,563,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,304,390.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,729 shares of company stock valued at $7,611,991 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.