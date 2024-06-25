Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $68.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Celsius from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Celsius from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Celsius from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Celsius from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.16.

Get Celsius alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CELH

Celsius Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CELH traded down $3.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.07. 6,354,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,990,076. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.11 and its 200 day moving average is $70.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.93. Celsius has a fifty-two week low of $45.03 and a fifty-two week high of $99.62.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $355.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.37 million. Celsius had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 111.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Celsius will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Celsius news, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 4,079 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total transaction of $283,164.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,808,371.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Hal Kravitz sold 16,500 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $1,489,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,169,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 4,079 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total transaction of $283,164.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,808,371.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,776,696 shares of company stock worth $107,920,209. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celsius

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 586,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,971,000 after acquiring an additional 324,049 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 190.9% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter valued at about $917,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Celsius by 215.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 487,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,577,000 after buying an additional 332,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

About Celsius

(Get Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.