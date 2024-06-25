Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) vs. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Head-To-Head Analysis

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Free Report) and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cellectar Biosciences and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellectar Biosciences N/A N/A -$37.98 million ($3.08) -0.93 Rhythm Pharmaceuticals $77.43 million 33.49 -$184.68 million ($4.63) -9.19

Cellectar Biosciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rhythm Pharmaceuticals. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cellectar Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Cellectar Biosciences has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.93, indicating that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

16.4% of Cellectar Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Cellectar Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Cellectar Biosciences and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellectar Biosciences 0 0 2 0 3.00 Rhythm Pharmaceuticals 0 1 5 0 2.83

Cellectar Biosciences presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 599.30%. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $54.33, indicating a potential upside of 27.75%. Given Cellectar Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Cellectar Biosciences is more favorable than Rhythm Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Cellectar Biosciences and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellectar Biosciences N/A -3,821.29% -200.45% Rhythm Pharmaceuticals -297.91% -179.26% -87.25%

Summary

Cellectar Biosciences beats Rhythm Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc., a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study for patients with B-cell malignancies; Phase 2a clinical study for patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia cohort, r/r multiple myeloma (MM) cohort, and r/r non-Hodgkin's lymphoma cohort; Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with select solid tumors, lymphomas, and malignant brain tumors; and Phase 1 clinical study for r/r head and neck cancer. The company also develops CLR 1900, a PDC chemotherapeutic program that is in the preclinical development stage to treat solid tumors. It has collaborative with Orano Med to develop CLR 12120 Series; and LegoChemBio. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome. It is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating POMC or LEPR heterozygous deficiency obesities, steroid receptor coactivator 1 deficiency obesity, SH2B1 deficiency obesity, MC4 receptor deficiency obesity, and other MC4R disorders. The company has licensing agreements with LG Chem, Ltd; Ipsen Pharma S.A.S; Camurus; RareStone Group Ltd.; and LG Chem, Ltd. The company was formerly known as Rhythm Metabolic, Inc. and changed its name to Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in October 2015. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

