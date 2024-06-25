Celestia Price Down 6.3% This Week (TIA)

Celestia (TIA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. Celestia has a total market cap of $948.35 million and approximately $104.86 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Celestia has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. One Celestia token can now be purchased for $6.72 or 0.00011157 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Celestia Profile

Celestia’s total supply is 1,051,945,205 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,043,527 tokens. The official website for Celestia is www.celestia.org. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg.

Buying and Selling Celestia

According to CryptoCompare, “Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. Celestia has a current supply of 1,051,726,027.397076 with 192,769,555.147076 in circulation. The last known price of Celestia is 6.02301614 USD and is down -7.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 195 active market(s) with $47,554,836.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celestia.org.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celestia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celestia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celestia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

