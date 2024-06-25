Carvana Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 117,977 call options on the company. This is an increase of 32% compared to the typical daily volume of 89,330 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Carvana from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Carvana from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $65.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.29.

Carvana Trading Up 7.3 %

CVNA traded up $8.78 on Tuesday, hitting $128.28. 5,404,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,585,726. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.21. Carvana has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $129.00. The company has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.82 and a beta of 3.29.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Equities analysts expect that Carvana will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Carvana

In other Carvana news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.75, for a total transaction of $433,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,423,089.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $4,006,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,312,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,430,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.75, for a total value of $433,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,514 shares in the company, valued at $5,423,089.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,666,829 shares of company stock valued at $177,093,283. 17.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carvana

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Carvana by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Carvana during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

