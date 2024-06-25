Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Shares Gap Up to $98.46

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $98.46, but opened at $101.05. Carpenter Technology shares last traded at $99.44, with a volume of 18,528 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CRS shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on Carpenter Technology from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Carpenter Technology in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carpenter Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.93 and a 200-day moving average of $78.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $684.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.73 million. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 4.83%. Carpenter Technology's revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.42%.

In other news, VP Elizabeth A. Socci sold 802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total transaction of $81,892.22. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,183.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Elizabeth A. Socci sold 802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total transaction of $81,892.22. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,183.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven E. Karol sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.57, for a total transaction of $3,117,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 244,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,551,751.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,678 shares of company stock valued at $6,261,693. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 10,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Carpenter Technology by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

