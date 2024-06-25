Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Shares Gap Up to $14.67

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.67, but opened at $15.09. Carnival Co. & shares last traded at $15.59, with a volume of 610,604 shares trading hands.

Carnival Co. & Trading Up 4.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 60.54 and a beta of 2.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.61.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 7.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Carnival Co. &

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUK. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth $51,128,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the first quarter worth about $9,001,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,048,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,553,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 133,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 13,593 shares during the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Further Reading

