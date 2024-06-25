Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.180-1.180 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.010. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Carnival Co. & also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.18 EPS.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

CCL stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.52. 50,669,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,754,422. The firm has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.42 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.10. Carnival Co. & has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $19.74.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCL. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.61.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CCL

About Carnival Co. &

(Get Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.