Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.180-1.180 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.010. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Carnival Co. & also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.18 EPS.
Carnival Co. & Stock Performance
CCL stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.52. 50,669,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,754,422. The firm has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.42 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.10. Carnival Co. & has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $19.74.
Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Analysis on CCL
About Carnival Co. &
Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Carnival Co. &
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Arm Holdings and Micron: Top 2 AI Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Best Buy Stock May Be Best Bought Before the Holiday Season
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Has the Summer Stock Market Rally Peaked?
Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.