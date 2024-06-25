Cardero Resource (OTCMKTS:CDYCF) Shares Up 0.8%

Cardero Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:CDYCF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 13,200 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 12,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

Cardero Resource Trading Up 0.8 %

Cardero Resource Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cardero Resource Corp. is an exploration resource company, which focusses on building a base metals exploration and development. Its projects include Zonia Copper Oxide Project, Silver Queen Property and Copper Fundamentals. The company was founded by Hendrik van Alphen in December 31, 1985 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cardero Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardero Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.