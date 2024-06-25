Capital Planning LLC Reduces Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Capital Planning LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,105 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $79.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,654,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,315,652. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $80.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.98 and a 200-day moving average of $77.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

