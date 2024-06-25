Capital Planning LLC Cuts Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Capital Planning LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 44.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,567 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up about 0.8% of Capital Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Capital Planning LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 77,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,669,000 after buying an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,259,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,530,696,000 after buying an additional 243,305 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 302.0% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,099,000 after buying an additional 16,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $6.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $473.96. The company had a trading volume of 37,634,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,490,461. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $342.35 and a one year high of $486.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $450.34 and its 200-day moving average is $434.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a $0.7615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

