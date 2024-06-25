Capital Planning LLC Buys 2,011 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Capital Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up 2.0% of Capital Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Capital Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 21.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 49,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,598,000 after purchasing an additional 8,622 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 22.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 43,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,593,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $249.78. The stock had a trading volume of 181,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,750. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $187.49 and a fifty-two week high of $252.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.