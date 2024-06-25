Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS) Stock Holdings Raised by Capital Planning LLC

Capital Planning LLC raised its stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Capital Planning LLC owned 0.39% of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CGMS. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGMS traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.13. 331,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,762. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.92 and a 200-day moving average of $26.93. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $27.32.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Profile

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

