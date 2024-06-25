Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU) Stake Lowered by Capital Planning LLC

Capital Planning LLC reduced its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,239 shares during the period. Capital Planning LLC owned 0.11% of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CGXU. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS boosted its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 273,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,017,000 after purchasing an additional 27,675 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 14,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 295,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,625,000 after purchasing an additional 27,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $66,000.

NYSEARCA:CGXU traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,200. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.03. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a one year low of $20.80 and a one year high of $26.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.89 and its 200-day moving average is $24.96.

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

