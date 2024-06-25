Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Sells 844 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 27.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 844 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 9,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 12,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

VXF traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.60. 14,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,555. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.81. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $131.80 and a 1 year high of $176.20.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

