Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 91,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,518,000. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CALF. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. GPM Growth Investors Inc. raised its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 37,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. boosted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 9,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 21,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,338,179 shares. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.94. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12.

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

