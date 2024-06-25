Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,924 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of USB. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on USB. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $43.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.02.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of USB stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 553,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,341,760. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $62.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.05. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $30.47 and a one year high of $45.85.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

