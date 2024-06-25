Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Invests $296,000 in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 23,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.32. The company had a trading volume of 649,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,626. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $70.43 and a 12-month high of $76.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.97.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

