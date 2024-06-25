Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Has $731,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 869 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JQUA. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 304.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 23,479 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,369,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,240,000 after acquiring an additional 91,012 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management increased its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 10,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,697,000. Finally, Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 140,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA JQUA traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $53.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,978. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.68 and its 200 day moving average is $50.66. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $41.37 and a 1-year high of $53.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.94.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

