Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Has $22.18 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 486,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,528 shares during the period. JPMorgan Income ETF accounts for about 4.6% of Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC owned 1.85% of JPMorgan Income ETF worth $22,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 104.6% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Indie Asset Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000.

NYSEARCA:JPIE traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.44. 8,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,932. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 12 month low of $43.72 and a 12 month high of $45.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.34.

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

