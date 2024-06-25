Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Acquires 7,235 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,235 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock remained flat at $50.28 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 220,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,154,114. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.14 and a 12-month high of $51.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.42.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

