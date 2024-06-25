Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Cybin (NYSE:CYBN)

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Cybin (NYSE:CYBN – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Cybin in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Cybin Trading Down 2.7 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cybin

NYSE:CYBN opened at $0.26 on Friday. Cybin has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cybin during the 1st quarter worth about $24,041,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cybin during the first quarter worth approximately $5,770,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Cybin in the first quarter valued at approximately $930,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cybin in the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. 17.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cybin

Cybin Inc is a biotechnology company. It is focused on progressing psychedelic therapeutics by utilizing proprietary drug discovery platforms, drug delivery systems, novel formulation approaches and treatment regimens for psychiatric disorders. Cybin Inc is based in Toronto, Canada.

