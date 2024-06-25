Brokerages Set Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) PT at C$44.50

Shares of Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$44.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. CIBC lowered their target price on Spin Master from C$41.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Spin Master from C$48.00 to C$46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Spin Master from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Get Spin Master alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Spin Master

Spin Master Trading Up 1.5 %

TOY stock opened at C$28.82 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$29.64 and a 200 day moving average price of C$32.46. Spin Master has a fifty-two week low of C$27.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.93, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.32). The firm had revenue of C$426.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$407.27 million. Spin Master had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 7.63%. Analysts expect that Spin Master will post 2.8894422 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spin Master Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Spin Master’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Spin Master’s payout ratio is currently 38.40%.

About Spin Master

(Get Free Report

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment products, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The Toys segment's product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; wheels and action; outdoor; and preschool, dolls, and interactive products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.