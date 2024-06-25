Brokerages Set Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Price Target at $19.00

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RIVN. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

Shares of Rivian Automotive stock opened at $11.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.59. Rivian Automotive has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $28.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 4.71.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 111.09% and a negative return on equity of 53.55%. As a group, research analysts expect that Rivian Automotive will post -4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Rivian Automotive

In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total transaction of $820,719.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at $10,452,349.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 97,071,739 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $2,277,304,000 after purchasing an additional 25,550,489 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 714.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 25,301,005 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $277,046,000 after acquiring an additional 22,194,018 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Rivian Automotive by 1,521.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,327,941 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $69,291,000 after acquiring an additional 5,937,605 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $129,427,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,313,245 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,602,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467,881 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

