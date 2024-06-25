Brokerages Set Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Target Price at $26.33

Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.33.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PPBI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Shares of PPBI stock opened at $21.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.26. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.86 and a 52-week high of $30.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 165.24 and a beta of 1.24.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 24.75%. The company had revenue of $239.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 1,015.46%.

In related news, CFO Lori R. Wright sold 4,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $110,118.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,399.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,153,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,387,000 after acquiring an additional 198,874 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,632,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1,193.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 223,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after acquiring an additional 206,150 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 115,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 44,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 172,950.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 24,213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

