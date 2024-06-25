Brokerages Set Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Target Price at $242.00

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $248.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

In other Onto Innovation news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total value of $317,112.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,720,202.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Mark Slicer sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.21, for a total transaction of $114,807.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,776,627.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total transaction of $317,112.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,720,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,728,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $730,472,000 after purchasing an additional 27,695 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,399,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 2,306.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 10,540 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 854.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 296,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,266,000 after purchasing an additional 265,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,231,000 after purchasing an additional 79,530 shares during the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Onto Innovation stock opened at $213.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.97 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.03. Onto Innovation has a 1-year low of $103.93 and a 1-year high of $238.13.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.60 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 11.48%. Onto Innovation’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Onto Innovation will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

