Brokerages Set CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) PT at $16.50

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of CareDx from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James lowered CareDx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CareDx in a research note on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of CareDx from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CareDx

CareDx Stock Up 2.3 %

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CareDx in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 442.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,253 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareDx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in CareDx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in CareDx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000.

CDNA opened at $14.39 on Thursday. CareDx has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $17.03. The company has a market cap of $749.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.00.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.18. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 55.08% and a negative net margin of 66.59%. The company had revenue of $72.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.63 million. On average, research analysts forecast that CareDx will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

