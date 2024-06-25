Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 734,090 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the previous session’s volume of 3,098,378 shares.The stock last traded at $1,597.67 and had previously closed at $1,592.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVGO. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Broadcom from $1,610.00 to $1,735.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Broadcom from $1,625.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Broadcom from $1,500.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,673.04.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on AVGO

Broadcom Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $736.41 billion, a PE ratio of 67.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,407.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,289.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Shares of Broadcom are set to split on Monday, July 15th. The 10-1 split was announced on Wednesday, June 12th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 12th.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.78 by $0.18. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 24.10%. The company had revenue of $12.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 90.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total value of $2,624,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,583,976. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total value of $2,624,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,583,976. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Justine Page sold 254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.26, for a total value of $444,566.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,809,714.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,251,391. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Broadcom

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,651,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,181,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,462 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,330,880 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,044,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,223 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $6,225,987,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,825,465 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,386,425,000 after buying an additional 170,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 43.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,141,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,488,556,000 after buying an additional 1,263,957 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.