BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG) Coverage Initiated at BTIG Research

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

BTSG has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on BrightSpring Health Services from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. HSBC started coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded BrightSpring Health Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on BrightSpring Health Services from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.77.

BrightSpring Health Services Stock Performance

Shares of BTSG stock opened at $10.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.03. BrightSpring Health Services has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $12.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. BrightSpring Health Services’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that BrightSpring Health Services will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BrightSpring Health Services

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services during the first quarter worth about $239,000. 8 Knots Management LLC acquired a new stake in BrightSpring Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,678,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in BrightSpring Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,179,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in BrightSpring Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $884,166,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. acquired a new stake in BrightSpring Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,435,000.

BrightSpring Health Services Company Profile

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

