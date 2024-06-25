Braskem (OTCMKTS:BRKMY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.53

Shares of Braskem SA ADR (OTCMKTS:BRKMY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.53 and last traded at $6.62, with a volume of 367315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.72.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.10.
Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through Chemicals, Polyolefins, Vinyls, United States and Europe, and Mexico segments. The Chemicals segment produces and sells ethylene, propylene butadiene, toluene, xylene, cumene, and benzene, as well as gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas, and other petroleum derivatives; and supplies electric energy, steam, compressed air, and other inputs to second-generation producers.
