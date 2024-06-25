Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) Receives $42.50 Average PT from Analysts

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BWMN shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Bowman Consulting Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Bowman Consulting Group in a report on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.50 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Bowman Consulting Group in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Baird R W upgraded Bowman Consulting Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up from $44.00) on shares of Bowman Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Shares of BWMN stock opened at $31.35 on Tuesday. Bowman Consulting Group has a 1 year low of $25.52 and a 1 year high of $42.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.21. The company has a market cap of $553.86 million, a PE ratio of -46.79 and a beta of 1.17.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.18. Bowman Consulting Group had a positive return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $94.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.51 million. Research analysts predict that Bowman Consulting Group will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gary Bowman sold 114,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $3,899,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 977,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,225,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bowman Consulting Group news, COO Michael Bruen sold 11,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $399,976.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 414,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,086,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Bowman sold 114,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $3,899,970.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 977,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,225,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,449 shares of company stock valued at $5,239,715 over the last quarter. 20.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

