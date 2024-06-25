Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 654,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,200 shares during the quarter. Pacific Biosciences of California makes up 1.0% of Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. owned 0.24% of Pacific Biosciences of California worth $2,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PACB. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 34,504,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $338,487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,681,833 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,789,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514,792 shares during the period. Decheng Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,845,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 2,201.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,041,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909,439 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 9,704,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770,901 shares during the period.

NASDAQ PACB traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.39. The company had a trading volume of 8,130,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,727,837. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.77 and a 200-day moving average of $4.66. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a current ratio of 9.28.

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). The business had revenue of $38.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.78 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 40.26% and a negative net margin of 148.13%. Analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PACB shares. StockNews.com upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $9.00 to $2.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $6.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pacific Biosciences of California presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.38.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

