Boralex (TSE:BLX) PT Raised to C$46.00

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Free Report) had its target price upped by Desjardins from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a top pick rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. CIBC upped their price objective on Boralex from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Boralex to C$37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Boralex from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Boralex from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$41.22.

Get Boralex alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BLX

Boralex Stock Up 2.1 %

TSE BLX opened at C$33.88 on Friday. Boralex has a 12 month low of C$25.40 and a 12 month high of C$36.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.42. The stock has a market cap of C$3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$31.46 and its 200 day moving average is C$31.03.

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$291.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$296.40 million. Boralex had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 6.87%. Research analysts predict that Boralex will post 1.0561014 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boralex Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Boralex’s payout ratio is 67.35%.

Boralex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It generates electricity from wind, solar, and hydroelectric resources. As of December 31, 2023, the company operates 100 wind farms; 12 solar energy facilities; 15 hydroelectric power stations; and 2 storage units with an installed capacity of 1,819 megawatts (MW) in North America and 1,259 MW in Europe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.