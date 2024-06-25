BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (TSE:ZEB)

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZEB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 27th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$34.93. 1,743,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,670,448. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$35.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$35.43. BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF has a 52 week low of C$29.14 and a 52 week high of C$37.17.

