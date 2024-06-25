Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Shares Purchased by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) by 27.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 295,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 64,006 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $8,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 26,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 247,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,104,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 11,207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,926 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter.

BLMN stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.86. 212,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,374,602. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $30.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 2.01.

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.05). Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 65.73% and a net margin of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.00%.

BLMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bloomin’ Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.30.

Bloomin' Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

