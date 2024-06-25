Bitcoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.62 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 25th. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $61,825.69 on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $1,218.99 billion and $2.62 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.12 or 0.00634239 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00049114 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.59 or 0.00073737 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000202 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,716,612 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase.
