BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Director Amy E. Mckee Sells 8,600 Shares

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) Director Amy E. Mckee sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total transaction of $54,352.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,891.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.08. 1,782,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,518,315. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.62. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $7.95.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $92.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BCRX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Institutional Trading of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Braidwell LP raised its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 92.1% during the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 5,362,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,392,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,978,000 after purchasing an additional 302,270 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 148.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,286,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,278,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 955,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,724,000 after buying an additional 147,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

See Also

