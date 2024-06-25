Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of $4.60.

Shares of NYSE BIG opened at $1.81 on Friday. Big Lots has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $11.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.28.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($4.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.23) by ($0.28). Big Lots had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 147.35%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.40) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Big Lots will post -11.62 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIG. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Big Lots during the 4th quarter worth about $6,376,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Big Lots by 244.7% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 461,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 327,397 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Big Lots by 490.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 388,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after buying an additional 323,059 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Big Lots by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 990,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,713,000 after buying an additional 284,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the fourth quarter worth $1,138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, home décor, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, lawn and garden, and other holiday departments; soft home category consists of apparel, hosiery, jewelry; frames, fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textiles, and area rugs departments; and food category that includes beverages and grocery, specialty foods, and candy and snacks departments.

