Benoit Dageville Sells 1,295 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) insider Benoit Dageville sold 1,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $162,121.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,360,045.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Benoit Dageville also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 11th, Benoit Dageville sold 558 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total transaction of $71,596.98.

Snowflake Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SNOW traded down $2.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $124.82. The stock had a trading volume of 6,851,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,549,832. The firm has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a PE ratio of -44.58 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.84. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.40 and a twelve month high of $237.72.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $828.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.95 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.99%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (down previously from $230.00) on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

